Feb 21 (Reuters) - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

* Magic Software Enterprises Ltd - revenues for fourth quarter increased 15 pct year over year to $55.1 million compared to $47.9 million

* Magic Software Enterprises Ltd - operating income for the fourth quarter decreased 13 pct to $4.3 million from $5.0 million in the same period last year