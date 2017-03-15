FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Magicjack appoints Don Carlos Bell III as CEO
March 15, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Magicjack appoints Don Carlos Bell III as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- appointment of don carlos bell iii as chief executive officer of magicjack

* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- we've commenced a strategic alternatives process"

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- board has formed a special committee of independent directors to work daily with bell to drive process

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- is to working with BofA Merrill lynch as its financial advisor, and has retained bryan cave as its legal counsel for this process

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - also eliminating partnership with telefonica and hotelijack

* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - consolidating operations and "have shut down redundant atlanta smb operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

