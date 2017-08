May 10 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:

* MAGICJACK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.44

* Q1 REVENUE $23.2 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD SAYS MAGICJACK ACTIVATED APPROXIMATELY 92,000 SUBSCRIBERS DURING Q1 OF 2017

* MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, MAGICJACK HAD AN ESTIMATED 2.08 MILLION ACTIVE MJ SUBSCRIBERS

* MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD SAYS DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, MAGICJACK'S AVERAGE MONTHLY CHURN WAS 2.5%