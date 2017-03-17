BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

March 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

* Magna international inc - intends to purchase for cancellation up to 1.5 million common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Magna international inc - toronto stock exchange has accepted magna's amended notice of intention to make a normal course issuer

* Magna international -agreement with third party to buy co's shares through transactions, may take place on any trading day between march 22 - march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: