5 months ago
BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

* Magna international inc - intends to purchase for cancellation up to 1.5 million common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Magna international inc - toronto stock exchange has accepted magna's amended notice of intention to make a normal course issuer

* Magna international -agreement with third party to buy co's shares through transactions, may take place on any trading day between march 22 - march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

