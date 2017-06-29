June 29 Magna International Inc:

* Magna establishes automatic share purchase plan

* Established a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker

* To plan is facilitate repurchase of co's common shares under co's current normal course issuer bid

* Magna International -under bid, which commenced on Nov. 15, 2016 & which terminates on Nov. 14, 2017, are authorized to repurchase up to 38 million shares