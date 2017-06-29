BRIEF-Byline Bancorp announces pricing of initial public offering
* Byline Bancorp announces pricing of initial public offering
June 29 Magna International Inc:
* Magna establishes automatic share purchase plan
* Established a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker
* To plan is facilitate repurchase of co's common shares under co's current normal course issuer bid
* Magna International -under bid, which commenced on Nov. 15, 2016 & which terminates on Nov. 14, 2017, are authorized to repurchase up to 38 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Byline Bancorp announces pricing of initial public offering
* EU leaders show united front, say isolating Trump not goal (Adds comments from top Trump advisers; adds byline; changes dateline, previous BERLIN)