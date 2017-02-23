BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
* Magnachip Semiconductor - board of directors of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation approved implementation of a new headcount reduction plan
* Magnachip - plan is expected to result in estimated annual cost savings of $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final size of workforce reduction
* Expects to record a charge related to other termination benefits payable under plan during q1 of 2017
* Magnachip - total estimated cost of headcount reduction plan is approximately $27 to $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy