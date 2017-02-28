BRIEF-Midea Group interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei
* Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2mUNRAw) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Magnificent Hotel Investments Ltd :
* Purchaser entered into asset purchase agreement for acquisition of purchased assets for a total consideration of CA$145 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2mUNRAw) Further company coverage:
PARIS/ORLEANS France's Francois Fillon sought to put his presidential campaign back on track on Tuesday after a rebellion against his candidacy fizzled out, but the reluctance of key allies highlighted the difficulties he faces in rallying his camp behind him.
WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's allegation he was wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign.