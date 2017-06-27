BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects FY18 operating earnings to be 3 cents per security
* Forecasting FY17 operating earnings to be approximately 6.1 cents per security
June 27 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Says Magnolia Bostad sells 325 apartments in Uppsala city centre
* Property value at completion is estimated to approximately SEK 800 million
* NCC is signed as contractor and construction start is planned for Q3 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forecasting FY17 operating earnings to be approximately 6.1 cents per security
* Says listing of 2017 4th tranche perpetual subordinated bonds on June 28 with coupon rate of 5.58 percent and maturity date of June 19, 2022