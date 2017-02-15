FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad: agreement to buy three leaseholds in Bredäng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB:

* Signs agreement to acquire three leaseholds in Bredäng

* Signs agreement to buy leaseholds for properties Vita Liljan 3, Vita Liljan 4 and Utile Dulci 2 in Bredäng, Stockholm

* Aquisition is made through three company transfers

* Purchase price will be determined when revised local plan allowing for residential construction has been accomplished

* Sellers are companies mainly controlled by Castella Fastigheter

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

