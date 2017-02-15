BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad: agreement to buy three leaseholds in Bredäng

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB:
* Signs agreement to acquire three leaseholds in Bredäng
* Signs agreement to buy leaseholds for properties Vita Liljan 3, Vita Liljan 4 and Utile Dulci 2 in Bredäng, Stockholm
* Aquisition is made through three company transfers
* Purchase price will be determined when revised local plan allowing for residential construction has been accomplished
* Sellers are companies mainly controlled by Castella Fastigheter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)