BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
Feb 24 Magnolia Bostad AB:
* Q4 revenue 124 million Swedish crowns ($14 million) versus 397 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 41 million crowns versus 96 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 1.75 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9848 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.