March 31 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SELLS 130 APARTMENTS IN SÖDERTÄLJE

* BUYER IS VIVA BOSTAD SLÄNDAN AB AND OCCUPANCY IS ESTIMATED TO TAKE PLACE IN 2019

* PROPERTY VALUE AT COMPLETION IS ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 245 MILLION