BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad signs agreement to acquire property in Tumba

March 31 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY IN TUMBA

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY TUMBA 7:241 IN BOTKYRKA MUNICIPALITY

* DEAL IS ALSO CONDITIONAL UPON APPROVAL OF A LOCAL PLAN ALLOWING FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A MINIMAL LEVEL OF HABITABLE GROSS AREA

* ACQUISITION IS MADE THROUGH A COMPANY TRANSFER AND PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED WHEN A REVISED LOCAL PLAN ALLOWING FOR RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN APPROVED

* SELLER IS JERNHUSEN AND DEAL IS CONDITIONAL UPON A DECISION OF BOARD OF JERNHUSEN AB ON APRIL 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)