March 30 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON SETTLEMENT OF THE PROJECT HUVUDKONTORET IN UPPSALA

* AGREEMENT IS NOT DEEMED TO HAVE ANY EFFECT ON MAGNOLIA BOSTAD'S EARNINGS

* ALL DISPUTES ARE TERMINATED, ECONOMIC ASSOCIATIONS AND PROPERTIES IN PROJECT WILL BE SOLD BACK AND NO PARTY HAS THEREBY DEMANDS REMAINING AGAINST EACH OTHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)