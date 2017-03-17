FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports 17 percent stake in nicholas financial as of March 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Magnolia Capital Fund LP

* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing

* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says purchased common stock of Nicholas Financial based on belief that such securities ,when purchased were "undervalued "

* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says "are potentially interested in appointing a representative to join the board of directors of the company"

* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says may engage in communications with one or more shareholders of nicholas financial

* Magnolia Capital Fund LP says also may engage in communications with one or more officers and/or one or more members of board of nicholas financial Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2nAdK5B] Further company coverage:

