European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 28 Magnum Bhd
* Resignation of chief financial officer Loh Min-Jiann Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Underlying EBITDA up 35 pct to 400 mln pounds with EBITDA margin increased to 26 pct from 22 pct