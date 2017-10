Feb 23 (Reuters) - Magnum Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 634.3 million rgt versus 668.4 million rgt

* Qtrly net profit 45.1 million rgt versus 38.3 million rgt

* Declared a fourth interim single tier dividend of 3.0 sen per share

* "The challenging economic environment experienced in 2016 is expected to continue in 2017" Source (bit.ly/2lcfQa9) Further company coverage: