3 months ago
BRIEF-Magyar Telekom quarterly net profit below forecast, maintains 2017 targets
May 10, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom quarterly net profit below forecast, maintains 2017 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:

* Net profit 4.8 billion forints ($16.80 million) versus 5.2 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey.

* Net profit down 55 pct from 10.6 billion forints in Q1 2016.

* EBITDA down 16.5 percent due to one-off gains from sale of news division and an office building in Q1 2016.

* Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints

* Maintains 2017 revenue target of about 560 billion forints

* Maintains dividend outlook of 25 forints per share Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.6300 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)

