BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra April total sales falls about 6 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* April total sales of 39,357 units versus 41,863 units last year

* Says April passenger vehicle sales of 19,325 units versus 22,655 units last year

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd says April domestic sales of 37,829 units versus 39,357 units last year

* April exports of 1,528 units versus 2,506 units last year

* Says April domestic tractor sales of 25,081 units versus 20,704 units last year

* Says April tractor exports of 920 units versus 682 units last year