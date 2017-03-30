FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
March 30, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"

* Says "unexpected ruling" will have a one-time material impact even on co

* Co respects order of supreme court, shall fully abide by it

* Co attempts to ensure sustainability in all operations and products as feasible

* Says co trying to liquidate as much of co's and dealers BS III inventory as possible by march 31

* Will make every attempt to minimise one-time impact of order on co's financials Source text - (bit.ly/2nm02D1) Further company coverage:

