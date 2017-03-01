FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Feb total sales down about 2.9 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 1, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Feb total sales down about 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* February total sales of 42714 units versus 44,002 units last year

* February domestic sales of 40414 units versus 41,348 units last year

* Says February passenger vehicle sales of 20605 units versus 23,718 units last year

* February exports of 2300 units versus 2,654 units last year

* Says the auto industry is seeing some positive trends emerging over the last two months

* Says February domestic tractor sales of 13834 units versus 12,702 units last year

* With rural sentiments improving, co believes there will be turnaround in demand over next few months for small commercial vehicles space

* February total farm equipment sector sales of 15007 units versus 13574 units last year

* Says co has geared the supply chain so that there is no strain in moving to meet the new emissions norms Source text: (bit.ly/2lVtbVH) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.