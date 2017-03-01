BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Feb total sales down about 2.9 pct

March 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* February total sales of 42714 units versus 44,002 units last year

* February domestic sales of 40414 units versus 41,348 units last year

* Says February passenger vehicle sales of 20605 units versus 23,718 units last year

* February exports of 2300 units versus 2,654 units last year

* Says the auto industry is seeing some positive trends emerging over the last two months

* Says February domestic tractor sales of 13834 units versus 12,702 units last year

* With rural sentiments improving, co believes there will be turnaround in demand over next few months for small commercial vehicles space

* February total farm equipment sector sales of 15007 units versus 13574 units last year

* Says co has geared the supply chain so that there is no strain in moving to meet the new emissions norms