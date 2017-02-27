Feb 27 Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 operating loss per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.87

* Maiden holdings ltd - net premiums written totaled $521.0 million in q4 of 2016, an increase of 6.7%

* Maiden holdings ltd - net premiums earned were $616.3 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to q4 of 2015

* Maiden holdings ltd- combined ratio for q4 of 2016 totaled 117.4% compared with 99.9% in q4 of 2015