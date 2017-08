May 2 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd:

* Acquires Zakazaka - number 2 player in Russian food delivery market

* Signed an agreement to acquire remaining 90 pct of Zakazaka

* Deal was signed on April 28, 2017

* Deal not subject to any third-party approvals with closing to occur shortly