July 25 (Reuters) - MAILUP SPA:

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 6.3 MILLION RESERVED FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF BETWEEN EUR 2.30 AND EUR 2.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)