BRIEF-Main shareholder cuts stake in Oscar Properties

March 15 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB

* Oscar Engelbert sold 3,750,000 common shares in Oscar Properties, representing about 12.4 pct of total number of shares

* Transaction was priced of 81.0 Swedish crowns ($9.05) per share

* Oscar Engelbert remains Oscar Properties' largest shareholder with about 40.1 pct stake in company

* ABG Sundal Collier AB and Swedbank AB (publ) acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placement