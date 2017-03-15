FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Main shareholder cuts stake in Oscar Properties
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Main shareholder cuts stake in Oscar Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB

* Oscar Engelbert sold 3,750,000 common shares in Oscar Properties, representing about 12.4 pct of total number of shares

* Transaction was priced of 81.0 Swedish crowns ($9.05) per share

* Oscar Engelbert remains Oscar Properties' largest shareholder with about 40.1 pct stake in company

* ABG Sundal Collier AB and Swedbank AB (publ) acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9528 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.