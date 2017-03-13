FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Main shareholders negotiate buying remaining stake in Pelion
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Main shareholders negotiate buying remaining stake in Pelion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Pelion SA:

* Reveals that selected shareholders started talking in Feb. about financing an acquisition of the company's shares by one of shareholders under a potential tender offer

* The shareholders are: Jacek Szwajcowski, Zbigniew Molenda and owned by them Korporacja Inwestycyjna Polskiej Farmacji Sp. z o.o. (KIPF)

* The shareholders negotiate with banks the acqusition of the company's shares by KIPF

* KIPF has signed a loan agreement to receive funds to buy the company's shares in the potential tender

* The shareholders currently own together about 25.8 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

