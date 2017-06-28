BRIEF-Global Top E-commerce's owner to unload 5 pct stake for 1.3 bln yuan
* Says owner in deal to sell 5.0 percent stake in the company at 18 yuanper share for 1.3 billion yuan ($191.22 million)
June 28 Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd -
* living design as issuer, co and guarantor entered into subscription agreement
* agreement in relation to subscription of three- year cb in principal amount of us$2 million
* Tan Kok Aun resigns as executive director