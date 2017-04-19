FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mainsource Financial says legal counsel to owner of FCB shares contacted FCB's legal advisor
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mainsource Financial says legal counsel to owner of FCB shares contacted FCB's legal advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Fcb Bancorp Inc

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - on April 5, legal counsel to a purported beneficial owner of shares of FCB common stock contacted FCB's legal advisor

* Mainsource Financial - counsel to owner of FCB shares asserted claims of omissions of material information regarding proposed deal in filings with SEC

* Mainsource Financial - co, FCB engaged in arm's-length negotiations with legal counsel to shareholder in an attempt to resolve asserted claims

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - Mainsource and FCB believe that no additional disclosure is required to supplement proxy statement - SEC filing

* Mainsource - in connection with deal, FCB shareholder has threatened putative shareholder class action lawsuit against FCB and its board and Mainsource

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - among other remedies which are threatened, FCB shareholder "threatens to enjoin merger" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pAZkWD) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.