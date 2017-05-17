FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Mainstreambpo acquires Trinity Fund Administration in Dublin and Cayman Islands
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 17, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mainstreambpo acquires Trinity Fund Administration in Dublin and Cayman Islands

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Mainstreambpo Ltd:

* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in dublin and Cayman Islands

* Total combined purchase price of acquistion is usd $5 million

* Trinity anticipates combined revenue of us$3.4 million in 12 months to 30 june 2018

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive

* Trinity anticipates combined EBITDA of us$0.5 million in 12 months to 30 June 2018

* Mainstreambpo intends to undertake equity capital raise prior to completion and draw down on an existing debt facility

* Proceeds of equity capital raise and debt facility will be used to fund acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.