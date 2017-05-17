BRIEF-Mainstreambpo acquires Trinity Fund Administration in Dublin and Cayman Islands

May 18 (Reuters) - Mainstreambpo Ltd:

* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in dublin and Cayman Islands

* Total combined purchase price of acquistion is usd $5 million

* Trinity anticipates combined revenue of us$3.4 million in 12 months to 30 june 2018

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive

* Trinity anticipates combined EBITDA of us$0.5 million in 12 months to 30 June 2018

* Mainstreambpo intends to undertake equity capital raise prior to completion and draw down on an existing debt facility

* Proceeds of equity capital raise and debt facility will be used to fund acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: