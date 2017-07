BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q3 FFO per share c$0.76

July 20 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Equity Corp

* Releases its Q3 2017 results

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.76

* Qtrly rental revenues increased 8 pct to $26.4 million, compared with $24.5 million in Q3 2016

* Qtrly FFO per basic share increased 11 pct to $0.76, compared with $0.68 in Q3 2016

* Management believes co's price point average rental rate between $900 and $1,000 perfectly aligns with mid-market demand

* Q3 FFO per share view c$0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S