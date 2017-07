July 25 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Deal for ‍approximately $47 million.​

* Mainstreet Health - ‍Entered into a definitive agreement to sell two transitional care facilities located in Wichita, Kansas and Fort Worth, Texas​