5 months ago
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community
March 14, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces sale leaseback of senior living & post-acute portfolio with the Ensign Group Inc.

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - deal for approximately US$38 million

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - purchase price of approximately US$38 million.

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - to acquire two post-acute/skilled nursing facilities and a senior living community from Ensign Group Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

