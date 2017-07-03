BRIEF-Fastbrick Robotics signs MOU with Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar to invest USD$2 million via placement and have an option to invest a further USD$8 million
July 3 Majesco Ltd
* Says approved re-appointment of Farid Kazani as managing director
* Announces Tony King, executive chairman, has given notice of his resignation from company, effective today