6 months ago
BRIEF-Major Drilling Q3 loss per share C$0.18
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Major Drilling Q3 loss per share C$0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q3 loss per share C$0.18

* Q3 revenue C$70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$70.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Looking ahead to our Q4 and fiscal 2018, we have a positive but cautious view"

* Gross margin percentage for quarter was 13.4%, compared to 18.1% for corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

