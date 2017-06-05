FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in Q4 results

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :

* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share C$0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 27 percent to C$81.5 million

* Major Drilling Group International Inc - company expects to spend $25 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018

* Major Drilling Group says "‍pricing remains competitive, although we have seen pricing improve in certain areas given shortage of experienced drill crews​"

* Major drilling group international inc says is ‍seeing increased demand in all of its operations, particularly in south and central america​

* Major Drilling says ‍global exploration spending improved as most senior and intermediate cos increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2017​

* Major Drilling-‍continue to see prices for drilling "improving", although at moment, improvements offset by increase in labour, mobilization, repair costs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

