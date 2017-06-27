Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
June 27 Major Holdings Ltd
* Notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.