BRIEF-Aquatic Foods Finance Director Po Ling Low resigns
* Aquatic Foods group finance director, Po Ling Low, has resigned from company and will cease to be a director of company with immediate effect
June 30 Major Holdings Ltd
* Revenue decreased by approximately 9.0 pct to approximately HK$203.9 million for year ended 31 March 2017
* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
* Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2016 was approximately HK$7.4 million
* Loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$2.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2tsxu0Q) Further company coverage:
* Aquatic Foods group finance director, Po Ling Low, has resigned from company and will cease to be a director of company with immediate effect
LONDON, June 30 Cigarette maker Philip Morris International thinks its iQOS heated tobacco product can make Britain smoke-free in the coming years, an executive said on Friday.