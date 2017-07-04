BRIEF-Citi India profit after tax for 2016/17 up 12.2 pct
* Citi India profit after tax at 36.26 billion rupees for 2016/17 versus 32.33 billion rupees a year earlier
July 4 Majuperak Holdings Bhd :
* Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad issues unusual market activity query on Majuperak Holdings Bhd Source text : (bit.ly/2tLdxTl) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 4 British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds ($70 million) of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.