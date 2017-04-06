FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings says unit entered into SPA with Wawasan Amanjaya
#Financials
April 6, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings says unit entered into SPA with Wawasan Amanjaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Majuperak Holdings Bhd:

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wawasan Amanjaya Sdn. Bhd

* Deal for total cash consideration of 17.7 million RGT

* The net proceeds arising from the disposal are expected to be utilized for the working capital of MHB and its group of companies

* Deal for the disposal off part of the land (plot 1 and plot 5), Mukim Tanjong Tualang, Daerah Kinta, Perak

* The proposed disposal will contribute positively on earnings per share of MHB for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oEGvBW) Further company coverage:

