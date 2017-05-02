May 2 Makemytrip Ltd
* Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary
shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary
share
* Makemytrip Ltd - proceeds from transactions will be used
to fund business expansion, strategic investments, technology,
product development, marketing, promotions
* Makemytrip Ltd - Makemytrip also entered into share
purchase agreements with MIH for 3.7 million class B shares at a
price of $36 per class B share
* Makemytrip - also entered into share purchase agreement
with ctrip.com international where co will issue 916,666 shares
to Ctrip at $36/ordinary share
