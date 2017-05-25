FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Malayan Banking says qtrly net profit attributable 1.70 bln rgt vs 1.43 bln rgt
May 25, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Malayan Banking says qtrly net profit attributable 1.70 bln rgt vs 1.43 bln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd-

* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.70 billion rgt

* Qtrly revenue 11.28 billion rgt

* Qtrly net interest income 3.03 billion rgt versus 2.88 billion rgt

* As at march 31, 2017, cet1 capital ratio 13.375 percent

* "group expects its financial performance for 2017 to be satisfactory given the ongoing challenging global environment"

* "group has set two headline key performance indicators of return on equity of 10%-11% and group loans growth of 6%-7%"

* Year ago qtrly revenue 11.18 billion rgt; year ago qtrly net profit attributable 1.43 billion rgt Source text (bit.ly/2rSFOTY) Further company coverage:

