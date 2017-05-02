UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 3 Malibu Boats Inc:
* Malibu Boats settles litigation with MasterCraft Boat company
* Says under terms of settlement, MasterCraft will make a one-time payment to Malibu Boats
* Says as per settlement, MasterCraft also to enter license agreement for payment of future royalties for boats sold by it using licensed technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.