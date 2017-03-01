FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc says co and units entered into refinancing amendment
March 1, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc says co and units entered into refinancing amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption agreement no. 3- sec filing

* Mallinckrodt Plc says pursuant to amendment entered into a $500 million replacement revolving credit facility

* Mallinckrodt Plc- pursuant to amendment, also entered into additional $400 million incremental revolving credit facility

* Mallinckrodt Plc- 2017 revolving credit facility will mature on february 28, 2022; new term loans will mature on september 24, 2024 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ly5u4E) Further company coverage:

