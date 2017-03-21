FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mammoth Energy enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions 
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mammoth Energy enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - plans on expanding taylor facility to 1.75 million tons per year by year-end 2017 at an estimated cost of $23 million.

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal for total consideration of $133.8 million

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - deal immediately accretive with minimal integration costs

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - will issue an aggregate of 7.0 million shares of common stock based on pro-rata ownership of acquired businesses

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc - including expansion to 1.75 mtpa, estimate businesses under deal will generate EBITDA of about $15.0 million in 2017 & $40.6 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.