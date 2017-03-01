FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Man Group adds $300 mln in assets, bringing assets to $80.9 bln
March 1, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Man Group adds $300 mln in assets, bringing assets to $80.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Net inflows $0.3 billion

* Fum increased by 20%

* Positive investment movement of $3.2 billion

* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million

* Recommended final dividend of 4.5 cents per share bringing total dividend for year to 9.0 cents

* Surplus regulatory capital of $392 million at 31 december 2016

* Looking forward to 2017, we have started year with a good pipeline of interest from clients and encouraging performance across most of our strategies, says man group ceo luke ellis

* As at 31 december 2016, man group's funds under management were $80.9 billion

* Performance fees $112 million, down from $326 million in 2015

* Adjusted profit before tax at $205 million in 2016, down from $400 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

