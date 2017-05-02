BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 2 Macrologic SA:
* Management board says that 59.00 zloty ($15.30) per share for the company's shares in tender offer announced by Asseco Business Solutions SA reflects fair value of the company
* Asseco Business Solutions announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic on April 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.