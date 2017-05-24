FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019

* Mandalay -original repurchase bond offer,consent solicitation was not completed; gel entered discussions with holders to implement alternative arrangements

* Mandalay Resources Corp - holders of 100% of bonds have now executed a written resolution approving repurchase and consent solicitation

* Mandalay Resources - holders approve repurchase,consent solicitation on same terms as original proposal except interest rate increased to 6.875%/annum

* Mandalay Resources Corp - gel has agreed to purchase us$29.95 million principal amount of bonds from holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

