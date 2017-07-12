FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces production and sales results Q217
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:38 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces production and sales results Q217

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the second quarter of 2017, including record production at Björkdal

* Mandalay Resources Corp - in Q2 of 2017, Mandalay produced a consolidated 38,491 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 35,709 ounces of gold equivalent.

* Mandalay Resources says expect will take between two and four months to complete necessary studies and confirm new optimum life of mine plan at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources - production during Q2 was impacted by accident at Cerro Bayo that caused death of two employees and loss of Delia NW mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.