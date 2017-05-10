FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.01
May 10, 2017 / 11:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay resources corporation announces financial results and quarterly dividend for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.7 million, or $0.0060 per share

* Mandalay resources - expect to see production continuing to increase throughout 2017, with a consequent improvement in unit costs going forward

* Qtrly revenue $45.4 million versus $32.4 million last year

* Reiterate previous fy guidance for consolidated production, cash cost, capital spending and exploration spending

* During q1 of 2017, mandalay produced 19% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

