BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 10 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay resources corporation announces financial results and quarterly dividend for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.7 million, or $0.0060 per share

* Mandalay resources - expect to see production continuing to increase throughout 2017, with a consequent improvement in unit costs going forward

* Qtrly revenue $45.4 million versus $32.4 million last year

* Reiterate previous fy guidance for consolidated production, cash cost, capital spending and exploration spending

* During q1 of 2017, mandalay produced 19% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus q1 of 2016