June 30 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation's Cerro Bayo mine gives
notice of Force Majeure
* Mandalay Resources - notice suspends Cerro Bayo's
obligations under contracts with these parties due to flooding
of Delia NW mine on June 9, 2017
* Mandalay Resources - compañia Minera Cerro Bayo commenced
giving notice of force majeure to primary customers, suppliers,
contractors of Cerro Bayo mine
* Mandalay Resources Corp - company is reviewing several
alternatives for future of mining at Cerro Bayo
* Mandalay Resources - co is also initiating consultations
with its unions about potential impacts on employees during
period of suspended production
