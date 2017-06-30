BRIEF-Superior Industries appointsof Nadeem Moiz CFO
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
June 30 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation's Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of Force Majeure
* Mandalay Resources - notice suspends Cerro Bayo's obligations under contracts with these parties due to flooding of Delia NW mine on June 9, 2017
* Mandalay Resources - compañia Minera Cerro Bayo commenced giving notice of force majeure to primary customers, suppliers, contractors of Cerro Bayo mine
* Mandalay Resources Corp - company is reviewing several alternatives for future of mining at Cerro Bayo
* Mandalay Resources - co is also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production
* Mandalay Resources - also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Industries announces the appointment of Nadeem Moiz executive vice president and chief financial officer
* New study with Abiomed's Impella 2.5® heart pump demonstrates potential survival with pre-PCI insertion in heart attacks with the left main coronary artery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: